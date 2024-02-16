Scoop: Unleashed Brands to acquire Sylvan Learning

Share on email (opens in new window)

Unleashed Brands, a platform for experiential retail concepts that foster youth development, has agreed to acquire Sylvan Learning, a source familiar with the situation tells Axios. Why it matters: It is private equity-backed Unleashed Brands‘ sixth acquisition in three years.

Catch up quick: Sylvan Learning, a provider of of supplemental education for K-12 students with more than 500 franchised locations, was previously acquired for $81 million by Franchise Group in 2021.

Demand for tutoring grew during the pandemic and continues to be strong as parents look to supplement their children's education.

Of note: While the source declined to comment on the deal's price, it pegged Unleashed Brands valuation at well north of $1 billion.

Unleashed sold a majority stake to PE firm Seidler Equity Partners a year ago.

Details: Sylvan Learning joins a portfolio that includes brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts.

By the numbers: The company had $806 million in systemwide sales in 2023 and more than 860 units across brands, per the source.