The family behind Tod's SpA is vying to take the company private again, while the family behind VF Corp. is capitulating to activist pressure to shuffle its board.

Why it matters: The willingness of the founding families of Tod's and VF to make changes underscores the pressures they face to turn around their respective businesses.

What's happening: The owners of Tod's — the Della Valle family — are enlisting the help of private equity firm L Catterton, which will launch a voluntary tender offer to acquire 36% of Tod's' shares at €43 per share.

Tod's plans to delist from the Milan stock exchange.

Meanwhile, VF Corp's Barbey family plans to push out two board members, at the urging of activist investor Engaged Capital.

The investor has pushed for board representation since it disclosed its stake in the company last year.

Catch up quick: Both families preside over struggling businesses, with shares vastly underperforming their peers.

VF Corp. has made some moves to divest some of its non-core assets.

Tod's CEO, Diego Della Valle, and family tried to take the group private in 2022 but failed without sufficient backing from shareholders.

State of play: With backing from L Catterton, as well as Delphine SAS, LVMH's fully owned subsidiary — which has built up a 10% ownership stake in the company — Tod's' effort could stand on better ground.

What's next: L Catterton will be granted representation on Tod's board when it delists.

Delphine will retain its stake after the delisting and be granted governance and exit rights.

Diego Della Valle will tender his 10.45% stake to L Catterton. He and his brother, Andrea, will retain a 54% stake in the company.

The Barbey family is targeting VF Corp.'s long-term board directors, Clarence Otis and Juliana Chugg, claiming they didn't do enough to respond to VF's challenges over the years and calling for their replacement.

Tod's and VF Corp. did not respond to Axios' request for comment. Engaged Capital declined to comment.