VF Corp. is conducting a review of its brand portfolio for possible divestitures, CEO Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday during an earnings call.

Why it matters: VF is one of the last surviving apparel conglomerates whose fortunes once rested on malls and the department stores that anchored them.

Details: VF's holdings include The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, Kipling, Smart Wool, Napapijri, Icebreaker and Altra, among others.

An industry banker tells Axios that one way to interpret the CEO's comments is that any of those brands could end up being sold, not just the poorest performers.

Brand management companies such as Authentic Brands Group are among the likely buyers of the businesses, the source says.

Our thought bubble: By placing a for sale sign on the brands, VF may be putting itself up for grabs.

Recall The Jones Group, which opted to be taken private by PE firm Sycamore, which then separated the business piecemeal about a decade ago.

A similar approach could be applied to VF, which is trading under $15 per share midmorning, levels not seen since the financial crisis in 2009.

Flashback: VF's made some bad bets, including the 2020 acquisition of streetwear brand Supreme for $2.1 billion.

It wrote down the value of the asset by more than $400 million in 2022 and saw its creative director resign.

Catch up fast: The company is under pressure from investors, namely, activists Engaged Capital and Legion Partners, to turn the business around.