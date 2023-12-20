Exclusive: Subtl Beauty bags $5M Series A for stackable makeup
Subtl Beauty raised $5 million in Series A funding to expand its online makeup brand to retailers, CEO Rachel Reid tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Strategic and private equity interest in beauty startups has precipitated early-stage funding for the next good opportunity.
Details: The round was led by Cult Capital.
- The working professional, traveler, mom, or makeup novice has been "an underserved consumer in the cosmetics industry," Cult co-founder Sarah Woelfel tells Axios.
- Subtl's value proposition is that it's providing something functional, compact, and easy to use for the "modern, time-strapped woman," she adds.
- The brand has built a dedicated, loyal consumer base, Woelfel says, which Cult will continue to help grow and scale with its investment.
Catch up fast: In 2021, Cult sold its majority stake in skin care brand Supergoop to Blackstone Growth.
- In 2018, portfolio company Babo Botanicals was acquired by French pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic company Laboratoires Expanscience.
How it works: Launched in 2018, Subtl enables consumers to carry around its clean makeup in travel-friendly, stackable and customizable containers.
- "You can get an entire full face of makeup from products that can fit in the palm of your hand," Reid says.
What they're saying: "Women now more than ever are busy and are on the go and require makeup solutions that can align with that lifestyle," Woelfel says.
- There's a "bit of a gap in terms of meeting the consumer where she is," Reid says, whether they're doing their makeup in the car, the office, the gym or the restaurant bathroom.
What's next: Reid says Subtl will use the funds to recruit some "heavy-hitters" at the executive level, expand into other channels, and develop its product development roadmap in the next year and a half.
- The company has "cultivated a two-way conversation" with its customers across social — whose followers number around 10.5 million — and "that's going to be an asset that we bring to a retailer," Reid says.
- Plus, Subtl's "coveted customer" is also someone who isn't consuming beauty today because they're intimidated or time-strapped, and that new customer base could be attractive to retailers, she adds.