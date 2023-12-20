Share on email (opens in new window)

Subtl Beauty raised $5 million in Series A funding to expand its online makeup brand to retailers, CEO Rachel Reid tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Strategic and private equity interest in beauty startups has precipitated early-stage funding for the next good opportunity.

Details: The round was led by Cult Capital.

The working professional, traveler, mom, or makeup novice has been "an underserved consumer in the cosmetics industry," Cult co-founder Sarah Woelfel tells Axios.

Subtl's value proposition is that it's providing something functional, compact, and easy to use for the "modern, time-strapped woman," she adds.

The brand has built a dedicated, loyal consumer base, Woelfel says, which Cult will continue to help grow and scale with its investment.

Catch up fast: In 2021, Cult sold its majority stake in skin care brand Supergoop to Blackstone Growth.

In 2018, portfolio company Babo Botanicals was acquired by French pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic company Laboratoires Expanscience.

How it works: Launched in 2018, Subtl enables consumers to carry around its clean makeup in travel-friendly, stackable and customizable containers.

"You can get an entire full face of makeup from products that can fit in the palm of your hand," Reid says.

What they're saying: "Women now more than ever are busy and are on the go and require makeup solutions that can align with that lifestyle," Woelfel says.

There's a "bit of a gap in terms of meeting the consumer where she is," Reid says, whether they're doing their makeup in the car, the office, the gym or the restaurant bathroom.

What's next: Reid says Subtl will use the funds to recruit some "heavy-hitters" at the executive level, expand into other channels, and develop its product development roadmap in the next year and a half.