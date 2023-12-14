Share on email (opens in new window)

Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Chris Paul invested in Meati, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Plant-based meat and meat alternatives as a category have experienced a decline in sales, though some are brands defying the trend.

Yes, but: Some data suggests it's holding steady and even increasing in food service.

Details: Though the company declined to comment on the latest amount raised, Meati to date has now brought in a total of $250 million, a spokesperson tells Axios.

The spokesperson says it has no further fundraising announcements in its pipeline at this time.

Raisman and Paul — an NBA player for the Golden State Warriors — join other individual investors such as: former MLB player Derek Jeter; chef Tom Colicchio; cooking show host Rachael Ray; and Sweetgreen co-founders Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman.

Catch up fast: Meati raised a $50 million Series C extension, Axios reported exclusively in September.

The company launched into retail early this year, producing mushroom-based versions of a crispy chicken cutlet and a carne asada steak, among other products.

Its products are now sold in 3,000 locations, including the recent additions of Super Target and Albertsons stores and existing retailers Whole Foods, Sprouts, Meijer and Fresh Thyme.

Meati also partners with restaurants such as PLNT Burger, Sweetgreen and Next Level Burger.

What's next: Meati has launched four new products, including bite-sized, Italian-seasoned and spicy versions of its crispy chicken alternative plus garlic and black pepper steak.