Plant-based meat startup Meati raises $50M Series C extension

Meati Foods, a Boulder, Colo.-based maker of plant-based meat, has raised a Series C extension, CEO Tyler Huggins tells Axios exclusively.

Why it's the BFD: Funding of meat alternative startups was expected to decline in tandem with sales, which had fallen 7.3% year over year as of July, according to Circana.

Yes, but: Meati appears to be bucking that trend.

Huggins declined to comment on the investment amount.

A source familiar with the situation says it was about $50 million.

That puts the total amount raised north of $300 million, based on data provided by PitchBook.

Catch up fast: Huggins told Axios in April that the company planned to raise a Series D in early 2024 similar in size to its $172 million Series C.

Details: Investors in the round include Bond, Congruent Ventures and Revolution Growth, among others.

Insiders were impressed with Meati's initial results, however, after launching nationally in both Whole Foods and Sprouts, Huggins says.

The money provides Meati with options for expanding and a cushion in the event there are economic headwinds next year, he adds.

By the numbers: Huggins says that based on its current sales trajectory, it will generate tens of millions of dollars in its first full year of doing business.

By late next year, Meati will have a clear line of sight to profitability.

What's next: Meati will continue to expand in grocery and food service and has a robust pipeline of product development, Huggins says.

Theoretically, it could add plant-based fish and pork alternatives to its existing products of chicken and steak, he says.

How it works: Meati produces tens of millions of pounds of mycelium, a rootlike structure of a fungus that is the raw material from which the company's products are made.