Sparkling water brand Nixie to stir up funding next year

Nixie, a Larkspur, Calif.-based sparkling water startup, is looking to raise a new round of funding as early as Q1, CEO Nicole Dawes tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Sparkling water startups are gaining momentum at the expense of established brands.

Details: Dawes declined to comment further on the raise because there are several factors that will determine the dollar amount of the round.

How it works: The company uses co-packers to can the product, while KeHE and UNFI distribute it.

The products are sold in retailers such as Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Whole Foods, Fairway and Sprouts.

And its beverages come in the flavors of lime ginger, strawberry hibiscus, and watermelon mint, with black cherry lime one of its more recent additions.

By the numbers: As of the end of 2022, Nixie grew 3342% over the three years since its founding and is now growing in the neighborhood of 40% year-over-year, Dawes says.

Its products will be available for sale in 9,500 locations as 2023 concludes, up from 7,500 last year, she says.

The company raised an $8 million seed from Short List Capital in 2022, per PitchBook.

Catch up fast: Dawes started Nixie with the idea of having the kind of impact on the beverage space that Late July had on the snack space, by emphasizing better-for-you ingredients.

"I feel strongly about our mission. No added sugar, no plastic and certified organic," she says.

Dawes says she also wanted to take the team she built over a decade at Late July to start something new, since they were being let go by Campbell's.

Of note: Dawes previously founded organic snack brand Late July and is the daughter of Stephen Bernard, the co-founder of potato chip maker Cape Cod.

Both Late July and Cape Cod ended up under the umbrella of snack food group Snyder's-Lance, which in turn was acquired by Campbell Soup Company in 2018.

Flashback: Dawes says her experience shepherding Late July through the financial crisis paid off when the COVID-19 pandemic hit not long after founding Nixie.