Sparkling water brand Nixie to stir up funding next year
Nixie, a Larkspur, Calif.-based sparkling water startup, is looking to raise a new round of funding as early as Q1, CEO Nicole Dawes tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Sparkling water startups are gaining momentum at the expense of established brands.
Details: Dawes declined to comment further on the raise because there are several factors that will determine the dollar amount of the round.
How it works: The company uses co-packers to can the product, while KeHE and UNFI distribute it.
- The products are sold in retailers such as Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Whole Foods, Fairway and Sprouts.
- And its beverages come in the flavors of lime ginger, strawberry hibiscus, and watermelon mint, with black cherry lime one of its more recent additions.
By the numbers: As of the end of 2022, Nixie grew 3342% over the three years since its founding and is now growing in the neighborhood of 40% year-over-year, Dawes says.
- Its products will be available for sale in 9,500 locations as 2023 concludes, up from 7,500 last year, she says.
- The company raised an $8 million seed from Short List Capital in 2022, per PitchBook.
Catch up fast: Dawes started Nixie with the idea of having the kind of impact on the beverage space that Late July had on the snack space, by emphasizing better-for-you ingredients.
- "I feel strongly about our mission. No added sugar, no plastic and certified organic," she says.
- Dawes says she also wanted to take the team she built over a decade at Late July to start something new, since they were being let go by Campbell's.
Of note: Dawes previously founded organic snack brand Late July and is the daughter of Stephen Bernard, the co-founder of potato chip maker Cape Cod.
- Both Late July and Cape Cod ended up under the umbrella of snack food group Snyder's-Lance, which in turn was acquired by Campbell Soup Company in 2018.
Flashback: Dawes says her experience shepherding Late July through the financial crisis paid off when the COVID-19 pandemic hit not long after founding Nixie.