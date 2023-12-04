Blackwells wants a bite out of Wendy's

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Activist investor Blackwells is preparing to take on the board of fast-food chain Wendy's, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by Axios. Yes, but: A source familiar with the situation says the article took Wendy's by surprise, noting that activists usually attempt a dialogue first.

Of note: Trian, an asset management firm controlled by Nelson Peltz, is Wendy's largest shareholder with a roughly 16% stake, the source points out.

Peltz is chairman of Wendy's.

Details: Blackwells intends to nominate several director candidates to the board, citing both governance and financial performance issues, a second source familiar with the situation says.

The activist has previously said that Peltz put in place his son, Matthew, as non-executive vice chairman at Wendy's and "packed the board with business partners and friends, while presiding over a period of disappointing results for Wendy's shareholders," per Reuters.

What they're saying: "We welcome dialogue with all Wendy's shareholders," Peltz and lead independent board director Arthur Winkleblack say in an emailed statement.

"Our board and management does not have a monopoly on good ideas," they say.

"In the spirit of good corporate governance, we are more than happy to engage with any shareholder to discuss their views and, as always, we are open to adding any new board member who can add value," they add.

Catch up fast: Trian at one point wanted to take Wendy's private but backed away from that idea.

Meanwhile, Blackwells previously pushed Peloton to fire its CEO, among other changes.

Blackwells declined to comment.