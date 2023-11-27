Skky Partners' first deal reflects future strategy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Time

Condiment brand Truff, which sold a minority stake to Kim Kardashian-backed Skky Partners, signals the kind of investment the PE firm intends to make, managing partner Jay Sammons tells Axios. Why it matters: Given some of the fallout in consumer retail LBOs and DTC, which require prohibitively expensive customer acquisition, PE and VC need new investment strategies.

Driving the news: Truff — a Costa Mesa, Calif.-based maker of truffle-infused hot sauces and other condiments — is the firm's first investment as it looks to close its first fund.

Of note: Sammons declined to comment on Skky's fundraising efforts, citing regulations.

Details: The Truff investment did not result from a competitive process and there was no investment bank involved, managing director David Brisske notes.

The brand first approached Skky, followed by about nine months of discussions, he says.

Truff has all the attributes the firm was looking for, including passionate founders, a loyal customer base, a category-defining brand, an appealing product, and a long runway ahead of it.

Zoom out: Skky invests equity in exchange for significant minority or controlling stakes in makers of products purchased at a high frequency, Sammons says.

The company can be any size as long as it is high growth, Brisske says, adding that little or no leverage will be utilized.

The most important factor is that Skky is able to build a relationship with the brand prior to investing, which is hard to do in a compressed auction process, Sammons points out.

Beauty, personal care, food, beverage, hospitality, health and wellness, apparel, accessories, and luxury are all areas of interest, he says.

Catch up fast: Sammons co-founded Skky with media personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian over a year ago to much fanfare.

The PE firm grew out of "a very long relationship that I had with Kim going back a decade or so," Sammons explains.

That, and watching the "market evolve in a way that requires a deeper and new understanding of how consumers are activated," he says.

Flashback: Sammons brings more than 20 years of investment experience, with over 16 of those years spent at PE firm Carlyle, where he rose to become global head of consumer, media and retail.

Kardashian, on the other hand, understands modern forms of consumer activation, community building, and storytelling, Sammons says.

Zoom in: As the firm has noted, Sammons approached Kardashian with the idea for Skky.