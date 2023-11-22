Cargo Produce snags new logistics investor

Cargo Produce — which raised a $4.5 million seed in July with VCM Global Asset Management participating — has a new investor, sending its valuation to just over $20 million, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Supply chain visibility is a key challenge for retail and importers and exporters, with investors pouring venture dollars into supply chain startups.

Details: Murchison Ventures, the venture arm of port and logistics company Grupo Murchison, joined as another co-investor, Grupo Murchison head of corporate development Daniel Alexander says.

Murchison's core business is in ports and terminals, but the company was looking for different initiatives and avenues for growth, Alexander says.

Through its innovation arm, Murchison identified a company it wanted to develop because it presented a real solution to a problem and aligned well with its other initiatives, Alexander adds.

How it works: Cargo Produce lets importers and exporters automate their purchasing orders, manage documentation, book confirmations, and estimate expected delivery times versus the actual time.

The company says its technology can decrease the time spent tracking containers, reduce documentation errors and response times, and lower email volumes.

What they're saying: Many startups focus on serving the shipping companies and the freight business, but few focus really on what exporters and importers need, Santiago Tello, managing director at VCM, says.

"People operating supply chains internationally tend to rely on different platforms, with different information, added to different subdivisions in a company," Tello says.

"You don't have one place to consolidate all that information and make it user-friendly for exporters and importers," Tello says.

Additionally, Cargo Produce allows different stakeholders in a company — from procurement to marketing to finance — to use it.

It's growing fast because of the "network effects by which different stakeholders across the supply chain use it," Tello says.

Of note: Having all the data centralized in one place gives the platform neutrality so that it's not centered or skewed toward a shipper or freight forwarder, Alexander says.

The big picture: Those who will eventually come on top "are able to really monetize the value they are providing to their clients, bringing down costs, being more efficient in the supply chain, etc," Alexander says.

In turn, importers and exporters are willing to pay for those services, Alexander says. Cargo Produce is projected to more than quadruple its previous annual target cargo capacity this year.

What's next: The company now supports 100% of the international supply chain, tracking shipments across land, ocean and air across any routes in the world, Tello, who is also a board member, says.