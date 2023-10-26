Mars Petcare wants to expand pet care innovation

Mars Petcare believes it can support a wave of innovation to help pet parents through its latest venture fund.

Why it matters: With a growing pet population — and a class of pet parents wanting to provide premium care for their furry loved ones — investment in the area has popped.

Catch up fast: Earlier this month, the company launched its $300 million venture fund Companion Fund II, jumping off the success of its first fund, the $100 million Companion Fund.

The company is teaming up with Digitalis Ventures again to manage the fund.

Details: Mars will invest in founders working on breakthrough science technologies, products and services, all designed to advance the health and well-being of a pet, says Audrey Yoo, vice president of innovation, strategy and venture.

There will also be a focus on pet parents and pet professionals, including veterinarians.

Veterinary diagnostic or veterinary medicines, information tech and digital solutions are also fair game.

Zoom out: Most new pet parents are millennials and Gen Z, Yoo says.

"This new generation is very used to digital technology."

She adds, "Then you might know that pet spaces and veterinary spaces can use a lot of new digital innovation."

Zoom in: The first fund was more focused on seed investments, Yoo says.

With the new fund, it will invest in early-stage and growth-stage ventures.

Investments will be mainly in the U.S. and Europe, she says.

Of note: Yoo says one area she's excited to look at is artificial intelligence.

She sees the technology as a way to augment some work and remove some labor for veterinarians.

This could include voice detection, recordkeeping, smart symptom checking with chat assistance, and automating and routing solutions for vet mobile care support, she says.

The big picture: "We want all of our portfolio companies to be successful, whether that is from really being able to launch their first product or all the way to standing on their own, in the IPO stages."

Editor's note: This story has been corrected with Audrey Yoo's correct title — vice president of innovation, strategy and venture.