Last updated September 11, 2023

Pet care and nutrition has drawn lots of interest from investors due to the "humanization" of pets and owners' repeat purchases.

Why it matters: Total spending in the pet care industry is expected to increase to $277 billion by 2030, a 134% increase from 2019 levels, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

Pet industry deals from the last 12 months include:

Bond Pet Foods, a Boulder, Colo.-based plant-based pet foods company, raised a $17.5 million Series A from a group of investors including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.'s venture arm ADM Ventures, Cavallo Ventures and Genoa Ventures in September 2022.

Other developments in the pet care industry include:

HelloFresh , the prepared meal-kit company, launched a premium pet food brand in August.

, the prepared meal-kit company, launched a premium pet food brand in August. Petaluma , a DTC plant based pet food startup, introduced a product formulated for aging dogs. The Oakland, California-based company has raised some $500,000.

, a DTC plant based pet food startup, introduced a product formulated for aging dogs. The Oakland, California-based company has raised some $500,000. Walmart partnered with veterinary telehealth company Pawp in May to offer its services to Walmart+ subscribers.

