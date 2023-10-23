Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Period care startup August raising bridge round

Illustration of a woman flexing her bicep featuring a dollar sign tattoo

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

August, a New York City-based period care brand, is raising a bridge round from existing investors, co-founder Nadya Okamoto tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: After decades of stagnation due to stigmatism, feminine care has seen a burst of innovation in recent years due to a new generation of startups.

Driving the news: August, along with period care brands Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva, have formed The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.

  • Under the initiative, consumers will be reimbursed for the sales tax on menstrual products they are currently charged in some 20 states.

Details: Proceeds will be invested in August's retail expansion, which includes being sold in 400 Target locations, for example, Okamoto says.

  • She declined to say how much money would be raised, but it would largely come from existing investors such as Verity Venture Partners, Hannah Grey and Bullish, she says.
  • "We've raised a seed, and we are not raising an A," Okamoto explains, in characterizing it as a bridge.
  • To date, the company has raised $5.6 million, per PitchBook.

By the numbers: In its first six months of business, August generated $1 million in sales, Okamoto says.

  • It sells its products on Amazon and has partnered with WeWork, Equinox and some 100 schools, in addition to having retail distribution in Target.

Catch up fast: Okamoto has worked in the area of period care since she was 16 years old.

  • She founded the nonprofit Period, wrote the book "Period Power" and is active on social media (with 4 million followers on TikTok), all in an effort to combat what she calls "period poverty."
  • She co-founded August with Nicholas Jain in early 2020 after raising a $2 million pre-seed.

What they're saying: "My mission hasn't changed. I'm still passionate about periods. I have been for the last decade. The more I learn, the more I veer towards, 'f--- capitalism' — but really capital runs everything," Okamoto says.

  • August, in effect, has provided the platform and attracted the resources needed to make a real-world impact, she says.
  • Via a nonprofit, Okamoto could only address period care from a high-level, policy perspective, she notes.
  • "We care about product innovation so we can do that. We don't need to convince anyone," Okamoto says.

State of play: Investors and strategics have taken increasing interest in period care businesses.

