Period care startup August raising bridge round

August, a New York City-based period care brand, is raising a bridge round from existing investors, co-founder Nadya Okamoto tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: After decades of stagnation due to stigmatism, feminine care has seen a burst of innovation in recent years due to a new generation of startups.

Driving the news: August, along with period care brands Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva, have formed The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.

Under the initiative, consumers will be reimbursed for the sales tax on menstrual products they are currently charged in some 20 states.

Details: Proceeds will be invested in August's retail expansion, which includes being sold in 400 Target locations, for example, Okamoto says.

She declined to say how much money would be raised, but it would largely come from existing investors such as Verity Venture Partners, Hannah Grey and Bullish, she says.

"We've raised a seed, and we are not raising an A," Okamoto explains, in characterizing it as a bridge.

To date, the company has raised $5.6 million, per PitchBook.

By the numbers: In its first six months of business, August generated $1 million in sales, Okamoto says.

It sells its products on Amazon and has partnered with WeWork, Equinox and some 100 schools, in addition to having retail distribution in Target.

Catch up fast: Okamoto has worked in the area of period care since she was 16 years old.

She founded the nonprofit Period, wrote the book "Period Power" and is active on social media (with 4 million followers on TikTok), all in an effort to combat what she calls "period poverty."

She co-founded August with Nicholas Jain in early 2020 after raising a $2 million pre-seed.

What they're saying: "My mission hasn't changed. I'm still passionate about periods. I have been for the last decade. The more I learn, the more I veer towards, 'f--- capitalism' — but really capital runs everything," Okamoto says.

August, in effect, has provided the platform and attracted the resources needed to make a real-world impact, she says.

Via a nonprofit, Okamoto could only address period care from a high-level, policy perspective, she notes.

"We care about product innovation so we can do that. We don't need to convince anyone," Okamoto says.

State of play: Investors and strategics have taken increasing interest in period care businesses.