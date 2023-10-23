Period care startup August raising bridge round
August, a New York City-based period care brand, is raising a bridge round from existing investors, co-founder Nadya Okamoto tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: After decades of stagnation due to stigmatism, feminine care has seen a burst of innovation in recent years due to a new generation of startups.
Driving the news: August, along with period care brands Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva, have formed The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.
- Under the initiative, consumers will be reimbursed for the sales tax on menstrual products they are currently charged in some 20 states.
Details: Proceeds will be invested in August's retail expansion, which includes being sold in 400 Target locations, for example, Okamoto says.
- She declined to say how much money would be raised, but it would largely come from existing investors such as Verity Venture Partners, Hannah Grey and Bullish, she says.
- "We've raised a seed, and we are not raising an A," Okamoto explains, in characterizing it as a bridge.
- To date, the company has raised $5.6 million, per PitchBook.
By the numbers: In its first six months of business, August generated $1 million in sales, Okamoto says.
- It sells its products on Amazon and has partnered with WeWork, Equinox and some 100 schools, in addition to having retail distribution in Target.
Catch up fast: Okamoto has worked in the area of period care since she was 16 years old.
- She founded the nonprofit Period, wrote the book "Period Power" and is active on social media (with 4 million followers on TikTok), all in an effort to combat what she calls "period poverty."
- She co-founded August with Nicholas Jain in early 2020 after raising a $2 million pre-seed.
What they're saying: "My mission hasn't changed. I'm still passionate about periods. I have been for the last decade. The more I learn, the more I veer towards, 'f--- capitalism' — but really capital runs everything," Okamoto says.
- August, in effect, has provided the platform and attracted the resources needed to make a real-world impact, she says.
- Via a nonprofit, Okamoto could only address period care from a high-level, policy perspective, she notes.
- "We care about product innovation so we can do that. We don't need to convince anyone," Okamoto says.
State of play: Investors and strategics have taken increasing interest in period care businesses.
- The Honey Pot, with $100 million in revenue, is exploring a sale that could value the business at as much as $500 million, per Bloomberg.
- Saalt, a Boise, Idaho-based menstrual care startup, is raising a seed round it hopes to close by the end of this year, Axios previously reported.
- Earlier this year Pinkie, a maker of period pads for teens, raised a $1 million seed, while Aunt Flo raised $8.5 million last year, per Fortune.
- Startups in the category have also attracted interest from the CPG giants, with Kimberly-Clark acquiring a majority interest in Thinx last year and Procter & Gamble purchasing This is L.
- Plus, Essity acquired 80% of Knix Wear for $320 million last year.