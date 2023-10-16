Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Beli eyes fundraise for DTC prenatal vitamins

Richard Collings

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Beli, a DTC provider of prenatal vitamins, will likely raise a round of funding of up to $5 million in six to 12 months, CEO Joni Davis tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: With sperm health on a multi-decade decline, the startup is part of a growing trend to provide prenatal supplements to men as well as to women.

Details: The Kirkland, Wash.-based startup will invest the proceeds in growth initiatives, including product innovation and international expansion, Davis says.

  • Accelerating retail and SKU development is also top of mind.

Catch up fast: The company launched with $50,000, and then raised a mini-round last spring when it brought on VC partner Midnight Ventures, but has not raised a formal round, Davis says.

  • That provided enough capital, given the company is not burning through cash.

What they're saying: "When I started out, the goal was to make a better women's prenatal," Davis says.

  • That meant including nutrients such as choline to help with fetal brain development.
  • "Science is telling us a lot more about this process than we ever had access to before. The products have not kept up with it," she adds.

Zoom in: "But in all of this research, we found that men weren't being included in the conversation," Davis says, pointing to issues such as declining sperm quality.

  • "It really comes down to — I'm talking natural — is nutrient deficiencies and your lifestyle and your environment around you," Davis says.
  • With that in mind, Beli came out with one of the first men's prenatal supplements, because the sperm is responsible for preserving and carrying the DNA, she says.

What's next: Beli has new products coming out with postpartum health in mind, given that it can take years for women to fully recover from a pregnancy, Davis says.

  • Products tied to hydration, as well as conception and hormonal support, are also on the shortlist, she says.
  • For now, the company is focused on the areas of conception, pregnancy and postnatal.
  • However, Davis believes there will be opportunities to expand into products for babies, toddlers and children.

Of note: According to Davis, "every nutrient that goes into Beli has clinical research behind it."

The big picture: While M&A activity tied to vitamins and supplements has fallen slightly, according to investment bank Capstone Partners, the sector remains healthy.

