Beli eyes fundraise for DTC prenatal vitamins
Beli, a DTC provider of prenatal vitamins, will likely raise a round of funding of up to $5 million in six to 12 months, CEO Joni Davis tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: With sperm health on a multi-decade decline, the startup is part of a growing trend to provide prenatal supplements to men as well as to women.
Details: The Kirkland, Wash.-based startup will invest the proceeds in growth initiatives, including product innovation and international expansion, Davis says.
- Accelerating retail and SKU development is also top of mind.
Catch up fast: The company launched with $50,000, and then raised a mini-round last spring when it brought on VC partner Midnight Ventures, but has not raised a formal round, Davis says.
- That provided enough capital, given the company is not burning through cash.
What they're saying: "When I started out, the goal was to make a better women's prenatal," Davis says.
- That meant including nutrients such as choline to help with fetal brain development.
- "Science is telling us a lot more about this process than we ever had access to before. The products have not kept up with it," she adds.
Zoom in: "But in all of this research, we found that men weren't being included in the conversation," Davis says, pointing to issues such as declining sperm quality.
- "It really comes down to — I'm talking natural — is nutrient deficiencies and your lifestyle and your environment around you," Davis says.
- With that in mind, Beli came out with one of the first men's prenatal supplements, because the sperm is responsible for preserving and carrying the DNA, she says.
What's next: Beli has new products coming out with postpartum health in mind, given that it can take years for women to fully recover from a pregnancy, Davis says.
- Products tied to hydration, as well as conception and hormonal support, are also on the shortlist, she says.
- For now, the company is focused on the areas of conception, pregnancy and postnatal.
- However, Davis believes there will be opportunities to expand into products for babies, toddlers and children.
Of note: According to Davis, "every nutrient that goes into Beli has clinical research behind it."
The big picture: While M&A activity tied to vitamins and supplements has fallen slightly, according to investment bank Capstone Partners, the sector remains healthy.
- Consumers continue to spend on health and wellness even as they cut back on other categories.