Beli eyes fundraise for DTC prenatal vitamins

Beli, a DTC provider of prenatal vitamins, will likely raise a round of funding of up to $5 million in six to 12 months, CEO Joni Davis tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: With sperm health on a multi-decade decline, the startup is part of a growing trend to provide prenatal supplements to men as well as to women.

Details: The Kirkland, Wash.-based startup will invest the proceeds in growth initiatives, including product innovation and international expansion, Davis says.

Accelerating retail and SKU development is also top of mind.

Catch up fast: The company launched with $50,000, and then raised a mini-round last spring when it brought on VC partner Midnight Ventures, but has not raised a formal round, Davis says.

That provided enough capital, given the company is not burning through cash.

What they're saying: "When I started out, the goal was to make a better women's prenatal," Davis says.

That meant including nutrients such as choline to help with fetal brain development.

"Science is telling us a lot more about this process than we ever had access to before. The products have not kept up with it," she adds.

Zoom in: "But in all of this research, we found that men weren't being included in the conversation," Davis says, pointing to issues such as declining sperm quality.

"It really comes down to — I'm talking natural — is nutrient deficiencies and your lifestyle and your environment around you," Davis says.

With that in mind, Beli came out with one of the first men's prenatal supplements, because the sperm is responsible for preserving and carrying the DNA, she says.

What's next: Beli has new products coming out with postpartum health in mind, given that it can take years for women to fully recover from a pregnancy, Davis says.

Products tied to hydration, as well as conception and hormonal support, are also on the shortlist, she says.

For now, the company is focused on the areas of conception, pregnancy and postnatal.

However, Davis believes there will be opportunities to expand into products for babies, toddlers and children.

Of note: According to Davis, "every nutrient that goes into Beli has clinical research behind it."

The big picture: While M&A activity tied to vitamins and supplements has fallen slightly, according to investment bank Capstone Partners, the sector remains healthy.