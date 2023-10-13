Ron Shaich knows a thing or two about winners in the food category.

Driving the news: As the founder of Panera and chair of Cava, he says what it takes for companies to succeed is to really dominate a niche and build cred with a powerful brand.

"That's the kind of company that should be public," he tells Axios' Dan Primack at the Axios BFD in New York.

What he's saying: "If you have a better competitive alternative that is consequently going to get people to walk across the street and come to visit you, then you really have something."

"The byproduct will be that value creation," he adds.

Be smart: When it comes to building a brand that's positioned for growth, he says, entrepreneurs should really ensure before taking money that the investor is fully aligned with where the company wants to go.

"Oftentimes they find out too late that there are discordant interests and discordant values."

"Taking money is much more akin to having a baby with somebody," he quips. "Once you take money, you're bound really for life."

He says entrepreneurs need to have a full understanding of the implications.

"You better fully understand the values of who you're having that child with."

What we're watching: Shaich heads investment firm Act III, whose portfolio companies also include Tatte Bakery and Café and Life Alive Organic Café.