Ron Shaich on building strong restaurant chain brands
Ron Shaich knows a thing or two about winners in the food category.
Driving the news: As the founder of Panera and chair of Cava, he says what it takes for companies to succeed is to really dominate a niche and build cred with a powerful brand.
- "That's the kind of company that should be public," he tells Axios' Dan Primack at the Axios BFD in New York.
What he's saying: "If you have a better competitive alternative that is consequently going to get people to walk across the street and come to visit you, then you really have something."
- "The byproduct will be that value creation," he adds.
Be smart: When it comes to building a brand that's positioned for growth, he says, entrepreneurs should really ensure before taking money that the investor is fully aligned with where the company wants to go.
- "Oftentimes they find out too late that there are discordant interests and discordant values."
- "Taking money is much more akin to having a baby with somebody," he quips. "Once you take money, you're bound really for life."
- He says entrepreneurs need to have a full understanding of the implications.
- "You better fully understand the values of who you're having that child with."
What we're watching: Shaich heads investment firm Act III, whose portfolio companies also include Tatte Bakery and Café and Life Alive Organic Café.
- He says other areas he'd keep his eye on are the plant-forward movement and immersive entertainment.
- "The question is, who's going to build solutions that kind of dominate the concept that matters to guests."