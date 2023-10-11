Dutch, a pet telehealth platform, has raised $18 million in Series B funding to bring access to veterinary telehealth nationwide, Dutch CEO Joe Spector tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Pet care has attracted more investment as the number of households with pets expands and pet owners continue to spend more on their fur babies.

Driving the news: Over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will allow pet owners to access licensed veterinarians for their pets' care through video technology.

"What happens in California seeds the rest of the country, just like it does with other environmental and social issues," Spector says.

He believes it will set an example for the remaining states that have some restrictions on vet telehealth access to push for further legislative changes.

Details: The round was led by Eclipse Ventures, with existing investors Forerunner Ventures and Bling Capital participating.

Dutch raised $20 million in Series B financing last year.

The company's total funding so far is $43 million.

The funds will give the company a runway until June 2025, per Spector.

What they're saying: "We'd seen [Spector] in action in some of the most important areas required for Dutch to succeed, things like setting up the doctor network from scratch, building the supply chain, hammering out lead legislation, and helping unlock telehealth to a broader audience," Forerunner Ventures partner Nicole Johnson says.

She adds that Spector, who co-founded the human telehealth platform Hims, has built that company from the ground up as well.

Hims and its companion platform Hers went public in a SPAC deal in 2021.

What's next: The California company hopes to expand access to veterinary telehealth nationwide, invest in its electronic record management platform, and bring more vets to its platform full time.

The company is working to sign on more pharmacies as well so that it can deliver more prescriptions seamlessly to pet owners.

"We saw the strategy behind the vision and felt like he's doing everything right, from policy to logistics, from consumer to software, connecting to vets online to how we do how you deal with data," Lior Susan, a managing partner at Eclipse Ventures, says.

What's happening: Total spending in the pet care industry is expected to increase to $277 billion by 2030, a 134% increase from 2019 levels, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

Zoom out: "Telemedicine is not dealing with a full examination and it's not meant to replace the in-person exam," Spector says.

What Dutch is trying to do is cover the 80% of the time when the pet parent is just looking for a resolution for something that can be done over telemedicine.

"We make it easy for someone to actually have an interaction, often same day, with a licensed veterinarian in their state," he adds.

For veterinarians, telehealth is more flexible for workers and provides a way to address the labor churn in the industry due to burnout.

What we're watching: "My goal is for Dutch to be a public company," Spector says, adding "there's a huge pie expansion that exists for us to bring more and more pet parents into the system."