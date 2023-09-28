J.M. Smucker agrees to sell Sahale for a loss

J.M. Smucker is selling the better-for-you snack brand Sahale for about $34 million, much less than the reported $150 million it shelled out almost a decade ago.

Why it matters: The deal follows the CPG group's deal for Twinkie maker Hostess for $5.6 billion — demonstrating that while snacking is in, it doesn't have to be better for you.

Details: Sahale, which includes the trademarks and a production facility in Seattle, is being sold to Second Nature Brands.

Sahale had sales of about $48 million for the year ended April 30, about what it generated when it was first acquired.

J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker said the divestiture sharpens the company's focus, allowing it to spend more time on higher growth businesses such as Uncrustables.

Between the lines: This is the unwinding of another deal made when the better-for-you category was all the rage, echoing Hershey's acquisition and subsequent sale of the jerky brand Krave.