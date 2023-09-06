Reese Witherspoon-backed Draper James acquired by Consortium Brand Partners
Private equity firm Consortium Brand Partners has acquired a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon-backed apparel brand Draper James.
Why it matters: With the expectation that deal activity will pick up in the second half of the year of the year, apparel is already getting lots of love from dealmakers.
Details: Consortium acquired a 70% stake in the company, which will become the first investment in its portfolio of consumer brands.
- Witherspoon will remain a partner and board member.
- "We're really working as partners with the management team," Consortium managing partner Cory Baker says.
Catch up quick: Consortium was founded in March by Marquee Brands veterans Baker, Michael DeVirgilio and Jonathan Greller.
- The company is targeting brands "where there's a really strong, genuine relationship with the consumer," Baker says.
- It is for the most part "category agnostic, consumer obsessed," Baker quips.
- In addition to women's apparel, it is also interested in brands centered around the home and lifestyle, such as kitchen electronics, beauty services, and food and beverage.
- Consortium wants to make sure that each of its portfolio companies gets an incredible amount of attention and a chance to grow and create value, Baker adds.
- In terms of how many acquisitions it aims for, "one to two a year feels like the right pacing," Baker says.
What's next: Under Consortium's fold, Draper James plans to expand its presence globally in premium department and specialty stores.
- "You look at a business like Draper James and it's massive blue sky," Baker says. "It's territory expansion, it's category expansion."
- Consortium wants to build Draper James into "a proper lifestyle brand, with touch points in the home, with your pets, with your children and outdoor living."
Context: Witherspoon founded Draper James in May 2015, launching it as a direct-to-consumer brand that makes clothing, accessories and home décor items with a hint of Southern style.
- The Nashville-based brand now has three retail locations including one in its hometown, one at the Nashville International Airport, and one in Lexington, Kentucky.
- The company also has an exclusive collection at Kohl's.
Flashback: Draper James raised $10 million in a Series B led by Forerunner Ventures in 2019.
- Stone Canyon Industries and existing investor JH Partners participated.
- The company previously took investment from Lago Innovation Fund, G9 Ventures and GingerBread Capital as well.
- It had raised about $17 million to date, according to PitchBook.