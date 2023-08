Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On Tuesday, August 29, Axios Pro retail reporters Kimberly Chin and Richard Collings will host virtual conversations exploring M&A hotspots in the retail sector, featuring chairman of Growth Beverage Brian Rosen and Solomon Partners partner and co-head of consumer retail Cathy Leonhardt.

Register here.