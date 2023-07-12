Infant formula maker Bobbie raises $70M, acquires production plant

Bobbie, an infant formula producer, raised a $70 million Series C round led by PowerPlant Partners, increasing the total raised to $142 million.

Why it matters: The new funding, plus additional debt financing provided by JPMorgan, will back the purchase of pediatric nutrition company Nature's One.

That acquisition includes an infant formula manufacturing facility in Ohio, CEO Laura Modi tells Axios.

How it works: Founded in 2018, Bobbie is a San Francisco-based maker of organic European-style infant formula, made up entirely of lactose with no corn syrup or maltodextrin.

Because infant formula is heavily regulated by the FDA, it took the brand three years to bring its first product to market.

Details: PowerPlant Partners contributed $35 million of the $70 million in what was an up round for Bobbie, which is profitable, Modi says.

Existing investors, including Ingeborg Investments, also participated in the fundraise.

The fundraising effort began about six months ago tied to the deal for Nature's One, both of which were being negotiated simultaneously.

Nature's One founder Jay Highman and Juggernaut Capital will become key shareholders in Bobbie.

JPMorgan served as Bobbie's financial adviser on the transactions, Modi says.

By the numbers: Bobbie generated $18 million in sales solely via a DTC model in 2021.

Last year Modi told Axios that revenue was expected to grow five times, which would equate to about $90 million.

Annual revenue actually hit the $84 million mark in 2022.

The addition of Nature's One and the production plant increases Bobbie's capacity to service 15% of the non-WIC infant formula market, or triple its current capacity.

Be smart: "I’m not blind to the fact that every next $100 million jump (in revenue) is a big leap," Modi says.

"I don’t want anyone to assume we got this in the bag," she says, adding it will take a lot of work and execution, but the team is confident it can do it.

Catch up fast: Last year Bobbie raised a $50 million Series B growth round at a valuation of more than $100 million.

State of play: The infant formula market is reported to be a $4 billion industry, but an infant formula shortage has plagued the U.S. for the last year.

In May, the Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into the shortages.

The bare shelves have been driving the sales of startups such as Bobbie and ByHeart, as legacy players struggled to meet demand following a product recall by Abbott Nutrition due to a Cronobacter infection.

Earlier this year, ByHeart acquired a manufacturing facility in Allerton, Iowa, after buying a packaging and blending facility in Portland, Oregon, which are in addition to its plant in Reading, Pennsylvania.

What's next: Asked when Bobbie could consider an exit, Modi says: "We had owning our own manufacturing facility slated for 10-15 years down the road and here we are today, less than three years in. All that to say, nothing is off limits," she says.