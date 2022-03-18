Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bobbie, a maker of organic European-style infant formula, announced earlier this week it raised a Series B of about $50 million, increasing the startup's total backing to $72 million.

Its CEO and co-founder Laura Modi spoke to me about the funding and what's next.

Why it matters: Infant formula is a difficult egg to crack because it is closely regulated by the Food & Drug Administration, requiring more investment up front.

"This is a product and business model that’s smart enough to be profitable quickly, but it requires deep investment," Modi tells me.

It took three years to bring the first product to market, she added.

Of note: Bobbie raised seed funding of $6.5 million previously and a $15 million Series A.

By the numbers: Revenue is expected to grow five times this year, which equates to about $90 million.

The valuation as a result of the raise is above $100 million: "It has more than tripled post money with this latest round," a spokesperson said.

Between the lines: Bobbie's inaugural product, made available about 14 months ago, generated $18 million in sales solely via a DTC model in its first year.

The company is growing 60% month over month, a pace that is not slowing, Modi says.

Contributing to the growth is not just the brand's organic appeal literally and figuratively, but also due to broader infant formula shortages and product recalls.

In that vein, proceeds from the Series B will be invested in Bobbie Labs. The aim is to incorporate the latest research and science into products launched over the next handful of years.

Details: In exchange for purchasing a subscription, parents are guaranteed monthly deliveries to their doorsteps.