Authentic Brands Group snagged $500 million in follow-on investment from growth equity investor General Atlantic.

Why it matters: Fresh capital should fuel more M&A for Authentic, one of the most active buyers of apparel, consumer and celebrity brands.

Details: The deal will value the company at more than $20 billion, Axios confirmed, according to a source familiar.

Authentic said its portfolio of brands has generated more than $25 billion in global annual sales, with its retail footprint reaching 150 countries.

What they’re saying: “Authentic intends to leverage its continued partnership with General Atlantic to support its worldwide expansion and accelerate its proven playbook,” the company said in a statement.

Entertainment and international are key focus areas.

Flashback: General Atlantic made a strategic investment in the company in October 2017.

The backing has allowed Authentic to make around 30 brand acquisitions and expand into new verticals, including media, outdoor, events, experiences and studios.

The latest injection brings General Atlantic’s total investment in the company to nearly $2 billion.

Authentic’s other shareholders include BlackRock, CVC Capital Partners, Simon Property Group, HPS Investment Partners, Leonard Green & Partners and Brookfield.

Of note: The company withdrew its initial public offering application, filed in 2021, last year as public-market appetite dried up.

CEO Jamie Salter told Bloomberg that Authentic could go public in the next 24 months.

Authentic Brands declined to further comment beyond the release.