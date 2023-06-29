Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Authentic Brands nabs $500M from General Atlantic

Kimberly Chin
Illustration of two hands shaking with money shapes and textures surrounding them

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Authentic Brands Group snagged $500 million in follow-on investment from growth equity investor General Atlantic.

Why it matters: Fresh capital should fuel more M&A for Authentic, one of the most active buyers of apparel, consumer and celebrity brands.

Details: The deal will value the company at more than $20 billion, Axios confirmed, according to a source familiar.

  • Authentic said its portfolio of brands has generated more than $25 billion in global annual sales, with its retail footprint reaching 150 countries.

What they’re saying: “Authentic intends to leverage its continued partnership with General Atlantic to support its worldwide expansion and accelerate its proven playbook,” the company said in a statement.

  • Entertainment and international are key focus areas.

Flashback: General Atlantic made a strategic investment in the company in October 2017.

  • The backing has allowed Authentic to make around 30 brand acquisitions and expand into new verticals, including media, outdoor, events, experiences and studios.
  • The latest injection brings General Atlantic’s total investment in the company to nearly $2 billion.
  • Authentic’s other shareholders include BlackRock, CVC Capital Partners, Simon Property Group, HPS Investment Partners, Leonard Green & Partners and Brookfield.

Of note: The company withdrew its initial public offering application, filed in 2021, last year as public-market appetite dried up.

  • CEO Jamie Salter told Bloomberg that Authentic could go public in the next 24 months.

Authentic Brands declined to further comment beyond the release.

