Authentic Brands nabs $500M from General Atlantic
Authentic Brands Group snagged $500 million in follow-on investment from growth equity investor General Atlantic.
Why it matters: Fresh capital should fuel more M&A for Authentic, one of the most active buyers of apparel, consumer and celebrity brands.
Details: The deal will value the company at more than $20 billion, Axios confirmed, according to a source familiar.
- Authentic said its portfolio of brands has generated more than $25 billion in global annual sales, with its retail footprint reaching 150 countries.
What they’re saying: “Authentic intends to leverage its continued partnership with General Atlantic to support its worldwide expansion and accelerate its proven playbook,” the company said in a statement.
- Entertainment and international are key focus areas.
Flashback: General Atlantic made a strategic investment in the company in October 2017.
- The backing has allowed Authentic to make around 30 brand acquisitions and expand into new verticals, including media, outdoor, events, experiences and studios.
- The latest injection brings General Atlantic’s total investment in the company to nearly $2 billion.
- Authentic’s other shareholders include BlackRock, CVC Capital Partners, Simon Property Group, HPS Investment Partners, Leonard Green & Partners and Brookfield.
Of note: The company withdrew its initial public offering application, filed in 2021, last year as public-market appetite dried up.
- CEO Jamie Salter told Bloomberg that Authentic could go public in the next 24 months.
Authentic Brands declined to further comment beyond the release.