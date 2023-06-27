Share on email (opens in new window)

Debut, a biotech company for the beauty industry, plans to launch its own consumer brand by the end of the year, CEO Joshua Britton tells Axios.

Why it matters: Beauty manufacturing is becoming an attractive dealmaking target, as emerging and established brands tap contract manufacturers to get their ideas to the shelf.

Details: The San Diego-based company has a proprietary database of more than 3.8 million pre-clinical data points.

“We have so much data that we actually were like, ‘OK, we can hit new consumer categories, we can hit new claims areas with these ingredients,’” Britton says.

How it works: The company says it eschews traditional fermentation, instead using a cell-free enzyme manufacturing process that overcomes cell limitations and provides a more sustainable, low-cost supply of natural ingredients.

It can go from developing novel active ingredients all the way to initial production in a few weeks, Britton says.

Finding ingredients in nature doesn't have to involve cutting down a tree or using chemical manufacturing, according to Britton.

“Let us know what that ingredient is, or, here's an ingredient for you and we can be the ones that make that in a clean, sustainable, high quality and safe environment,” he says.

Catch up fast: Earlier this month, Debut raised $34 million in Series B funding led by L’Oréal’s venture fund Bold.

Fine Structure Ventures, Material Impact, GS Futures, Cavallo Ventures and Cultivian Sandbox Ventures participated.

The company has raised just over $60 million in funding to date, according to PitchBook.

Zoom in: Debut is co-developing bio-derived beauty ingredients with L’Oréal that will “outperform current active ingredients” and help the beauty giant meet its sustainability goals.

He doesn’t see Debut’s wholly owned and operated brand as competing with the French cosmetics giant.

“There’s just so much opportunity in beauty right now,” he says.

What’s next: The new capital will finance R&D and expand its ingredient portfolio.

The funds will also support the scaling of its ingredients to meet the needs of much larger brands like L'Oreal.

In five years, he hopes Debut’s ingredients will be in multiple beauty products and the company will become the “go-to beauty and biotech company for major beauty CPG companies.”

State of play: Consumer demand has largely driven investor interest in clean beauty, with around 68% of U.S. consumers saying they seek brands that have clean ingredients.