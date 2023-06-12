Share on email (opens in new window)

Pieces of Bazooka bubble gum are arranged for a photograph. Photo: Jay Paul/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner wants to give investors something to chew on — literally, with the sale of the iconic gum business Bazooka Candy Brands.

Why it matters: While the M&A market remains lackluster, strategics have been on a feeding frenzy to scoop up snacky assets at attractive price points.

Details: Eisner and Bazooka co-owner Madison Dearborn Partners plan to sell the gum and candy maker for around $700 million, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources familiar.

Buyout firms are among the bidders circling, WSJ reports, and a deal could be done by this summer.

New York-based Bazooka is known for its namesake gum brand, Push Pop Lollipops, and the gem-shaped lollipops, Ring Pop.

Catch up fast: In 2021, the investor duo tried to take the business, previously known as Topps, public through a blank-check merger in 2021 at a potential $1 billion-plus valuation.

The deal fell through after the company, which also sold baseball trading cards, lost its licensing agreement with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to sports merchandising giant Fanatics.

Topps sold its trading card and collectible business to Fanatics the next year for $500 million and renamed the company.

Flashback: Eisner’s private investment company, Tornante, and private equity firm, Madison Dearborn, bought the gum maker in 2007 for $385 million.

Bazooka and Madison Dearborn Partners couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Tornante declined to comment.