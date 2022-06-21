Kellogg’s planned spinoffs of its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses and Mondelez’s acquisition of Clif Bar point to a bigger bet on a corner of consumers’ pantries — snacks.

Why it matters: The two food giants are throwing their weight behind their snacking businesses because consumers are grazing more, either while they’re on the go, as a replacement meal, or when they’re seeking something healthy.

Driving the news: After the spinoffs, Kellogg will keep its global snacking, international cereal and noodles and North America frozen breakfast businesses intact.

Monday, snack maker Mondelez said it will acquire Clif Bar for about $2.9 billion, adding Clif, Luna and Clif Kid to its portfolio, which includes Oreo cookies, Cadbury and Toblerone chocolate and Sour Patch Kids candies.

What they’re saying: Kellogg’s portfolio has been transformed by its acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures that have helped it reinforce its snacks business, it said.

“The successful execution of these actions has expanded Kellogg’s portfolio, resulting in a scaled global snacking business and significant emerging markets presence, complemented by strong and profitable breakfast and plant-based foods businesses,” the company said.

What we’re watching: Kellogg is simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives for its plant-based foods division, which could be an acquisition target before it spins off, CEO Steve Cahillane said on CNBC Tuesday.

Cahillane said he would be hunting for opportunities to add to the portfolio if it would add shareholder value.

By the numbers: The global market for snacks was estimated to be $493.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase to $732.6 billion by 2026, according to ReportLinker, a market research firm.

Kellogg said its core snack business generated an estimated $11.4 billion in sales in 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's North American cereal unit, which includes Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies, garnered about $2.4 billion in sales in 2021.

And the plant-based division, which includes the MorningStar Farms brand, had about $340 million in sales.

The two companies have an “extremely good” path to value creation as independent entities, Cahillane said, noting a “very, very high bar” for any M&A exploration.

Of note: Mondelez’s energy bar acquisition comes fresh off its recent deal to buy the confectionary business of Grupo Bimbo, which includes Ricolino, Vero, La Corona and Coronado for a $1.3 billion price tag. That transaction is expected to close later this year.