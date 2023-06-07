Share on email (opens in new window)

Zoom Room, a Los Angeles-based franchisor of dog training gyms, signed a 10-unit franchise agreement to expand its eventual store count to 125, CEO Mark Van Wye tells Axios.

Why it matters: The pet category is booming post pandemic, when adoption rates hit record highs, increasing the demand for services like healthcare, grooming, daycare and training.

Details: The 10-unit franchise agreement, in this case with its own CFO Anthony Polazzi, is the latest in a string of deals for the rapidly expanding dog training concept.

So far Zoom Room has opened about 40 locations and has an additional 85 stores in various stages of development, Van Wye says.

What they're saying: It's more capital-efficient to franchise stores and find firms large enough to sign multi-unit franchisee deals, Van Wye says of the company's model.

Zoom Room has created a set of classes or curriculum around obedience and agility with the goal of democratizing and demystifying dog training.

It also provides socialization events for dogs and their owners such as dog disco night and dog birthday parties.

The startup also sells pet products, Van Wye adds.

State of play: A number of pet-related concepts have emerged to satiate the growing demand for services using a franchise model.

Those include Dogtopia and Camp Bow Wow, among others, according to Entrepreneur magazine.

The intrigue: Van Wye says his goal is for Zoom Room to become synonymous with dog training, which he believes will take at least a couple of years.