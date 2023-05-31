Saks views its live commerce efforts as key to winning the hearts of its well-heeled clientele, Chief Marketing Officer Emily Essner tells Axios.

Why it matters: As consumers embrace an omnichannel world, driving loyalty is imperative to retailer success, especially in the luxury sector.

What’s happening: The company has presented over 250 Saks Live live streams since February 2021.

Saks Live, as its live commerce channel is dubbed, hosts “events” a few times a week, Essner says.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for our viewers to be able to engage one-on-one, live, with experts of all fields.”

Zoom in: Engagement through this channel becomes especially pertinent in luxury, she says, because customers are used to having a one-on-one interaction in stores.

They want an expert to talk about the heritage of a product, how it was made, and to see it up close and personal.

“For us, we really think about Saks Live as a way to replicate that,” Essner says.

Plus, it makes sense for a digital channel, she adds.

Zoom out: The luxury spender is going strong. Over 60% of high-income Americans say they don’t need to cut back on luxury spending, according to performance marketing firm Wunderkind.

What they’re saying: “What we have found is that that customer becomes more loyal, they spend more, and they basically become even stickier…to the brand,” Essner says.

The company really thinks of live commerce as part of its overall loyalty or customer retention strategy, which is "a big focus for us" this year, she adds.

By the numbers: Saks Live has a conversion rate that is more than 800% higher than site conversion, based on fiscal YTD sales completed within 30 days of engaging with a stream.

The average order value, or AOV, from Saks Live, is over 80% higher than the site’s.

Of note: Retailers need to experiment with this channel first to see if it makes sense as part of their overall strategy, Essner says.