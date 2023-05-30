Chord puts data at the core of its commerce platform

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chord has developed a commerce infrastructure platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for DTC brands too small to support large expensive tech teams, CEO Bryan Mahoney tells Axios.

Why it matters: The retail tech provider is part of an emerging generation of startups trying to make customer acquisition easier and less costly following Apple and Google's privacy changes.

Brands can no longer just sprinkle money onto social media sites like Facebook, Mahoney points out.

How it works: The platform comprises a data stack combined with headless commerce to help DTC customers increase a customer's lifetime value (LTV).

Chord does that by collecting all of a brand's data and then housing it in one place.

"Then we can start humming in terms of data science," Mahoney says.

The idea is to help DTC founders build profitable businesses through razor-sharp customer personalization, Mahoney says.

Catch up fast: Chord raised a $15 million Series A extension earlier this year, led by new investor Bright Pixel Capital and existing investor Eclipse.

It also made several new hires at that time, including David Dewey as CTO, Susie Korb, as vice president of finance, and Jamie Deveney as vice president of data.

Of note: Mahoney hails from Glossier, where he served as CTO at the beauty company.

Between the lines: Chord began raising the extension during the tail end of last summer when the market was shifting quite a bit, Mahoney says.

Valuations were affected, even for early-stage companies, so this latest raise was a slightly down round.

Existing investors were happy with the extension, he says, emphasizing it is growth funding, not a bridge financing

The intrigue: Mahoney says he wanted to return to how rounds were traditionally raised, so he chose an extension because historically the inflection point for a Series B was to have $10 million in recurring revenue.

There was an opportunity to raise at a higher valuation, but the terms would not have been as clean, he adds.

What they're saying: "We are arguably going after the biggest TAM (total addressable market) in software," Mahoney says.