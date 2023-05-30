Chord puts data at the core of its commerce platform
Chord has developed a commerce infrastructure platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for DTC brands too small to support large expensive tech teams, CEO Bryan Mahoney tells Axios.
Why it matters: The retail tech provider is part of an emerging generation of startups trying to make customer acquisition easier and less costly following Apple and Google's privacy changes.
- Brands can no longer just sprinkle money onto social media sites like Facebook, Mahoney points out.
How it works: The platform comprises a data stack combined with headless commerce to help DTC customers increase a customer's lifetime value (LTV).
- Chord does that by collecting all of a brand's data and then housing it in one place.
- "Then we can start humming in terms of data science," Mahoney says.
- The idea is to help DTC founders build profitable businesses through razor-sharp customer personalization, Mahoney says.
Catch up fast: Chord raised a $15 million Series A extension earlier this year, led by new investor Bright Pixel Capital and existing investor Eclipse.
- It also made several new hires at that time, including David Dewey as CTO, Susie Korb, as vice president of finance, and Jamie Deveney as vice president of data.
Of note: Mahoney hails from Glossier, where he served as CTO at the beauty company.
Between the lines: Chord began raising the extension during the tail end of last summer when the market was shifting quite a bit, Mahoney says.
- Valuations were affected, even for early-stage companies, so this latest raise was a slightly down round.
- Existing investors were happy with the extension, he says, emphasizing it is growth funding, not a bridge financing
The intrigue: Mahoney says he wanted to return to how rounds were traditionally raised, so he chose an extension because historically the inflection point for a Series B was to have $10 million in recurring revenue.
- There was an opportunity to raise at a higher valuation, but the terms would not have been as clean, he adds.
What they're saying: "We are arguably going after the biggest TAM (total addressable market) in software," Mahoney says.