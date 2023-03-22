Appbrew plans Series A after securing $2M seed
Appbrew, a platform letting marketers build their own mobile apps, is planning a Series A after announcing a completed seed round this week, CEO Abhijeet Singh tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Brands are increasingly turning to apps to acquire customers, which is more difficult and expensive after Apple made privacy changes to its operating system.
The latest: Appbrew raised a $2 million seed led by VC firm Accel.
- Riverside Ventures also participated in the seed, which actually closed last May, Singh says.
- But the company wanted to reveal the raise in connection to the public launch of the Appbew platform this week, he says.
What's next: Appbrew, which serves about 15 customers, hopes to have around 40 clients in the next eight months — at which point it will raise a Series A.
- The Series A will be significantly larger than its seed, but Singh declined to comment further.
- Proceeds will go toward marketing and hiring as well as building the community around the tech offering, he says.
- "We understand building distribution in North America is costly," Singh adds.
Of note: The gross margin for the SaaS provider is north of 90% and it began to generate profit last month.
Between the lines: Appbrew is also working to improve its capabilities, like cutting launch time or ship time for an app.
- Appbrew plans to increase the number of integrations it offers, such as with recommendation and cross-sale engines.
- Once the company scales to a significant number of customers, it can open itself up to third-party developers and designers.
How it works: Appbrew is not the first retail tech startup to offer marketing teams the ability to create their own mobile apps without the help of an internal tech team, Singh says.
- Appbrew differentiates itself by having scalable design and integration systems, using Meta's React Native as its base coding language to develop cross-platform apps.
- As a result, when a marketing team creates a mobile app using Appbrew, it is compatible with both Apple's iOS and Google's Android.
- Otherwise, brands run into the costly and time-consuming process of building two apps, even though they have the same design — one for iOS and one for Android.