Appbrew plans Series A after securing $2M seed

Appbrew, a platform letting marketers build their own mobile apps, is planning a Series A after announcing a completed seed round this week, CEO Abhijeet Singh tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Brands are increasingly turning to apps to acquire customers, which is more difficult and expensive after Apple made privacy changes to its operating system.

The latest: Appbrew raised a $2 million seed led by VC firm Accel.

Riverside Ventures also participated in the seed, which actually closed last May, Singh says.

But the company wanted to reveal the raise in connection to the public launch of the Appbew platform this week, he says.

What's next: Appbrew, which serves about 15 customers, hopes to have around 40 clients in the next eight months — at which point it will raise a Series A.

The Series A will be significantly larger than its seed, but Singh declined to comment further.

Proceeds will go toward marketing and hiring as well as building the community around the tech offering, he says.

"We understand building distribution in North America is costly," Singh adds.

Of note: The gross margin for the SaaS provider is north of 90% and it began to generate profit last month.

Between the lines: Appbrew is also working to improve its capabilities, like cutting launch time or ship time for an app.

Appbrew plans to increase the number of integrations it offers, such as with recommendation and cross-sale engines.

Once the company scales to a significant number of customers, it can open itself up to third-party developers and designers.

How it works: Appbrew is not the first retail tech startup to offer marketing teams the ability to create their own mobile apps without the help of an internal tech team, Singh says.