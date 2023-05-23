Google Cloud has launched a suite of tools that allow retailers to tap into generative artificial intelligence capabilities across a variety of functions.

Why it matters: Personalizing experiences for shoppers has become increasingly important for retailers trying to build a loyal customer base, and generative AI can help with that.

What’s happening: Google Cloud’s four new tools, launched this month, allow retailers to generate coding and images, interpret language models and create templates or product descriptions with their brand’s voice using generative AI.

“These are really resource-intensive needs, which has traditionally limited our ability to deliver personalized experiences at scale,” Google Cloud’s managing director for retail Amy Eschliman tells Axios. "This [generative AI] has the potential to really unlock that.”

What they’re saying: “This is another step in getting better and better at personalization,” Eschliman says.

Google Cloud’s AI platform will help retailers gain more value and time, and enable their workers to do more meaningful work, she says.

The big picture: Some $1.7 billion has been poured into generative AI across 46 deals in the first quarter, and nearly $11 billion worth of deals have been announced but haven’t closed yet, according to PitchBook data.