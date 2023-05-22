Fast-casual chain Cava files for IPO

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cava, the Washington, D.C.-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: The frozen IPO market is continuing to crack as the restaurant industry sees a post-pandemic surge in sales.

Details: The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAVA.

By the numbers: Revenue last year grew 12.8% year over year to about $564 million from approximately $500 million.

Loss before income tax grew to nearly $59 million, however, from about $37 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 was $12.6 million compared to $14.6 million for 2021.

It has nearly $23 million in cash and cash equivalents with its liabilities largely consisting of leases.

The latest: Growth has accelerated this year while losses have narrowed.

Revenue for the 16 weeks that ended April 16 grew 28% year over year to about $203 million from approximately $159 million.

Over that same period this year, losses before income taxes have narrowed to $2 million from nearly $20 million.

Cava locations have also generated 28% in comparable sales growth and nearly $17 million in EBITDA so far this year.

As of April 16, the company had 263 locations and plans to open another 34 to 44 units by the end of this year.

Catch up fast: Cava acquired rival Zoe's Kitchen in 2018 for an enterprise value of $300 million.