Alibaba to raise financing for digital commerce unit

Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant, plans to raise financing from outside investors for its Digital Commerce Group.

Why it matters: The company is undergoing a major restructuring effort that would split its business into six.

Details: The company says the funding will support the digital commerce unit’s geographic expansion, investment in new technologies, and help it expand its consumer and supplier base.

Its international digital commerce group includes its Lazada and AliExpress online shopping platforms.

What’s happening: The company said today it plans to spin off its cloud division into a separate, publicly traded company.

“We are taking concrete steps towards unlocking value from our businesses,” CEO Daniel Zhang said in prepared remarks.

The company posted its financial results for the March quarter, recording a 2% increase in revenues, behind analysts’ estimates, and a jump in adjusted earnings.

Of note: Alibaba is also planning an initial public offering of its Cainiao Smart Logistics unit, for which it holds a 67% stake.