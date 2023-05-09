Tempur Sealy to acquire Mattress Firm for $4B
Tempur Sealy, a Lexington, Ky.-based mattress manufacturer, agreed to acquire retailer Mattress Firm for $4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.
Why it matters: To succeed in a post-pandemic world, retailers need to be omnichannel, and this deal provides Tempur Sealy with a little bit of everything.
Of note: Tempur Sealy has received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with its review of the deal.
- The company plans to work with the FTC, it says.
Details: The transaction will be financed with about $2.7 billion in cash, which includes the replacement of Mattress Firm's debt.
- It also involves $1.3 billion of Tempur Sealy stock, based on the issuance of 34.2 million shares (or a 16.6% stake) at a May 8 closing price of $37.62, which will be meted out to the target's shareholders.
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024, after which Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within the company.
- The acquirer claims it can extract $100 million in cost-saving synergies and will have net leverage of between 3x and 3.25x adjusted EBITDA.
Together, Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm will have a combined global retail footprint of 3,000 stores, 30 e-commerce platforms, 71 manufacturing facilities, and four R&D facilities.
- "Being closer to the U.S. bedding consumer will also broaden opportunities to develop lifetime relationships with consumers," Tempur Sealy stated.
Catch up fast: The mattress retailer was founded in 1986 and operates 2,300 stores and an e-commerce platform.
- Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy in 2018 only to emerge one month later.
- Parent Steinhoff International, which has been trying to avoid bankruptcy, owns 50% of the business, according to its website.
- The mattress retailer had filed for an IPO but asked the SEC to withdraw its registration in January.
What they're saying: "Consistent with our M&A strategy, this acquisition will make Tempur Sealy more competitive by bringing us closer to consumers and facilitating continued innovation," Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement.