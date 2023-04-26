Mattress Firm parent Steinhoff offers shareholders new deal
Steinhoff International Holdings is offering its shareholders a 20% stake in the company after they rejected a reorganization last month that would have given creditors 80% of the equity, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: It's the latest attempt by the South Africa-based retailer to avoid bankruptcy.
Of note: Mattress Firm, which Steinhoff still holds a 50% stake in according to its website, filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
Details: The new deal gives both creditors and shareholders contingent value rights rather than depository receipts, putting both parties on a more even footing, per Bloomberg.
- Steinhoff, which is saddled with about 10 billion euro in liabilities, would gain more time to pay that debt off under the reorganization, also per Bloomberg.
- It would also provide for a more orderly wind-down.
Catch up fast: Steinhoff has had years of legal troubles that culminated in a 1.4 billion euro settlement in early 2022 tied to a 2017 accounting scandal.
- Mattress Firm has filed for an IPO, but then asked the SEC to withdraw its registration in early January.