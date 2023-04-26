Mattress Firm parent Steinhoff offers shareholders new deal

Steinhoff International Holdings is offering its shareholders a 20% stake in the company after they rejected a reorganization last month that would have given creditors 80% of the equity, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest attempt by the South Africa-based retailer to avoid bankruptcy.

Of note: Mattress Firm, which Steinhoff still holds a 50% stake in according to its website, filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Details: The new deal gives both creditors and shareholders contingent value rights rather than depository receipts, putting both parties on a more even footing, per Bloomberg.

Steinhoff, which is saddled with about 10 billion euro in liabilities, would gain more time to pay that debt off under the reorganization, also per Bloomberg.

It would also provide for a more orderly wind-down.

Catch up fast: Steinhoff has had years of legal troubles that culminated in a 1.4 billion euro settlement in early 2022 tied to a 2017 accounting scandal.