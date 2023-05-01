Subway bankers line up financing

Subway's bankers lined up some $5 billion in financing to support a $10 billion-plus LBO, Reuters reports citing sources.

Why it matters: The biggest hurdle to a deal of this size in this market is restrictive financing.

Details: The mix of bonds and loans provided by investment bank JPMorgan, which is advising Subway on the sale process, could be 6.75x TTM EBITDA of about $750 million.

Yes, but: The debt package would likely serve as a bridge to cheaper financing such as whole business securitization, per Reuters.

Between the lines: So far, bids for Subway have been between $8.5 billion and $10 billion, so the aim of the proposed financing is to get bids closer to the asking price.

Bain Capital, TPG, Advent International, TDR Capital, Goldman Sachs' LBO unit and Roark Capital are among PE firms circling.

Reality check: There's reason for buyers to be wary of taking on too much debt, even if it is being offered on a silver platter.

Buyouts that were conducted for retailers At Home and Michaels in 2021, while the economy was stabilizing immediately following the pandemic, are already showing cracks.

At Home is on default watch lists, while Michaels was recently downgraded by Moody's to B3, the cusp of a distressed Caa1 rating.

Subway said it would not make further public comment regarding the process outside of the initial news release until the transaction has been completed. JPMorgan declined to comment.