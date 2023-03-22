The Vitamin Shoppe parent Franchise Group said it received an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal to be acquired, but it was mum on the would-be buyer

Why it matters: The company’s shares have dropped roughly 48% over the past 12 months.

What’s happening: The proposal would value the franchise operator’s shares at $30 a piece in cash, putting the company’s valuation at north of $1 billion.

This would a be 32% premium to its close price on Friday of $22.75.

Context: Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Franchise Group was mulling going private in a management buyout led by CEO Brian Kahn.

Khan, Vintage Capital Management and its affiliates own about 40.2% of the company’s shares, according to its latest annual report.

Flashback: For a hot minute, Franchise Group was in the pole position to acquire Kohl’s for $60 a share in cash before the department store chain pulled the plug on its sale process.

Kohl’s said at the time that Franchise’s latest proposal of $53 a share was revised “without definitive financing arrangements to consummate a transaction” and reflected “the current financing and retail environment.”

Franchise Group did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.