Fetch is unveiling updated receipt-scanning technology for its rewards app Tuesday. The next-generation tech is designed to better decipher printed receipts, the company's CTO David Berk tells Axios.

Why it matters: While consumer packaged goods companies can track online purchases easily, they're less adept at tracking in-store purchases with no unifying standard for what retailers put on a receipt.

Details: Berk says the update was a two-year project, code-named Theia (the Greek Titan goddess of sight), involving roughly 100 people across multiple teams. He declined to comment on the amount of money invested.

What they're saying: The app is a "next-generation computer vision and product intelligence engine that enhances all aspects of receipt understanding, product identification and app performance," per the company.

While companies can track online purchases easily, they're less adept at tracking in-store purchases at local groceries or convenience stores, Berk says.

Retailers, for example, use different codes (some of which go back decades) on their receipts to refer to the same product.

Between the lines: Using Fetch's rewards app, consumer packaged goods companies can gain insight into shopping behavior in legacy brick-and-mortar retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens.

How it works: Users scan and upload their receipts via the app. In exchange, the customers receive rewards such as discounts or free products.

The data collected is sent to Fetch's corporate partners such as General Mills, which use it to better understand customer behavior.

Those insights inform brand campaigns and special offers to maintain market share.

Catch up fast: Fetch's $240 million Series E raised last year, which was led by Hamilton Lane, valued the business at more than $2.5 billion, according to Crunchbase.

The bottom line: This more accurate receipt-scanning technology "translates to better targeting and greater efficiency for partner brands,” said David Sommer, Fetch's chief customer officer, in a statement.