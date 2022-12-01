Fetch Rewards is launching a new B2B advertising platform called Mission Control after expanding its top ranks, CEO Wes Schroll tells Axios.

Driving the news: After raising a $240 million Series E in April, the company named Charles McColgan the new CIO and promoted Wade Bruce to CTO.

The new platform and expanded C-suite signifies Fetch is reaching a new level of maturity after fast growth over the last five years, Schroll says.

Fetch has also rebranded from Fetch Rewards and is launching a revamped website.

Flashback: Fetch's Series E, which was led by Hamilton Lane, valued the business at more than $2.5 billion (though the company had a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion, according to Crunchbase).

In all, Fetch has raised more than $500 million with an investor base that consists of Archer Venture Capital, NielsenIQ, TelevisaUnivision, a Yieldstreet fund, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, ICONIQ Growth, DST Global, Greycroft, Gaingels and Headline.

What they're saying: "As we now start to bring in more of these key executives, it signals to a lot of our partners that we’re starting to spend more and more time and focus on the products that we’re able to provide back to them," Schroll explains.

The new CIO and CTO positions complement the existing roles of CFO, held by Nupur Sadiwala, and COO, held by Mike Kent.

There is also chief customer officer David Sommer, CMO Birk Cooper and chief people officer Rachel Olchowka.

Previous CTO David Berk now serves as group president, overseeing product and technology.

How it works: Mission Control rolls out in early 2023. The company says it will provide real-time insights on promotion campaigns with attributes such as cross-basket analysis and affinity analysis.

By the numbers: Fetch currently has a little over 6 million daily active users, and has 18 million monthly active users, compared with about 10 million active users at the beginning of the year, Schroll says.

Cost of customer acquisition is the lowest it has been in three years and its number one source of growth are referrals.

And revenue is growing more than 100% year over year, working off a nine-figure revenue base.

Of note: Fetch recently partnered with Mars across the private CPG giant's brand portfolio, as the conglomerate moves to become more digitally native.

The bottom line: Schroll foresees Fetch staying a private company for the foreseeable future, but notes it would make a great standalone public company — as supported by its growing executive suite.