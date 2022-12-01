Fetch launches B2B product and expands C-suite
Fetch Rewards is launching a new B2B advertising platform called Mission Control after expanding its top ranks, CEO Wes Schroll tells Axios.
Driving the news: After raising a $240 million Series E in April, the company named Charles McColgan the new CIO and promoted Wade Bruce to CTO.
- The new platform and expanded C-suite signifies Fetch is reaching a new level of maturity after fast growth over the last five years, Schroll says.
- Fetch has also rebranded from Fetch Rewards and is launching a revamped website.
Flashback: Fetch's Series E, which was led by Hamilton Lane, valued the business at more than $2.5 billion (though the company had a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion, according to Crunchbase).
- In all, Fetch has raised more than $500 million with an investor base that consists of Archer Venture Capital, NielsenIQ, TelevisaUnivision, a Yieldstreet fund, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, ICONIQ Growth, DST Global, Greycroft, Gaingels and Headline.
What they're saying: "As we now start to bring in more of these key executives, it signals to a lot of our partners that we’re starting to spend more and more time and focus on the products that we’re able to provide back to them," Schroll explains.
- The new CIO and CTO positions complement the existing roles of CFO, held by Nupur Sadiwala, and COO, held by Mike Kent.
- There is also chief customer officer David Sommer, CMO Birk Cooper and chief people officer Rachel Olchowka.
- Previous CTO David Berk now serves as group president, overseeing product and technology.
How it works: Mission Control rolls out in early 2023. The company says it will provide real-time insights on promotion campaigns with attributes such as cross-basket analysis and affinity analysis.
By the numbers: Fetch currently has a little over 6 million daily active users, and has 18 million monthly active users, compared with about 10 million active users at the beginning of the year, Schroll says.
- Cost of customer acquisition is the lowest it has been in three years and its number one source of growth are referrals.
- And revenue is growing more than 100% year over year, working off a nine-figure revenue base.
Of note: Fetch recently partnered with Mars across the private CPG giant's brand portfolio, as the conglomerate moves to become more digitally native.
The bottom line: Schroll foresees Fetch staying a private company for the foreseeable future, but notes it would make a great standalone public company — as supported by its growing executive suite.