Rokt plans to be IPO ready by November 2023

Rokt, an e-commerce technology provider valued at $2.4 billion in its latest deal, plans to be ready for an IPO by November 2023, CEO Bruce Buchanan tells Axios.

Why it matters: This gives an indication of how tech companies see the future of the IPO market given the dearth of offerings this year, which has led Instacart and others to push IPOs into 2023.

Details: Rokt is evaluating investment banks, Buchanan says.

But he notes that typically one of two banks, Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs, takes the lead on traditional IPOs for tech companies.

Buchanan says the company will list next November if the market is open, though the offering more likely will come in early 2024.

The company also hired Nathaniel Katz as its new CFO last month, it announced.

Katz was previously SVP of finance at cybersecurity software firm Datto, overseeing that company's IPO process in 2020.

Driving the news: Rokt announced a secondary transaction yesterday that valued the business at $2.4 billion, up from about $1.95 billion when it announced a $325 million Series E round about a year ago.

It was a nine-month horizon between when the two values were set, Buchanan says.

Square Peg Capital and Wellington Management Co. were the two largest buyers.

Buyers consisted entirely of existing shareholders to "keep the effort low," Buchanan says.

What they're saying: "The fundamental reason is we try to support all our shareholders and employees to get liquidity whenever we can," Buchanan says of Rokt's latest secondary transaction.

It's the sixth such transaction that the company has conducted, allowing it to delay an IPO for as long as possible.

By the numbers: The company is on track to generate $350 million for its fiscal year ending January 2023, faster than the $315 million in revenue it forecast when it raised its Series E round, Buchanan says.

The company is profitable, EBITDA is healthy and it holds large cash reserves, Buchanan says, but he declined to comment on exact numbers.

The company is investing $100 million in R&D this year and $125 million next year.

And it will power about $2.5 billion in e-commerce transactions.

Of note: First-party data changes, companies increased focus on profitability in this economic environment and a flight towards faster payback on the advertising side which veers toward performance, are all positive drivers of Rokt's growth, Buchanan says.

And that's generated a lot of interest in investing in the company, he says.

The bottom line: "We're getting to a size now where the ability to do secondary rounds at the size and scale to create liquidity is getting tougher and tougher, so the public markets definitely make more sense," Buchanan says.

One good thing: Rokt recently launched a donation option for its customers by partnering with charitable fundraising platform Pledge.