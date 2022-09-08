Kohl's updates sale leaseback process

Kohl's has launched a competitive process for the sale and leaseback of its assets, reaching out to 20 different parties, CFO Jill Timm said.

Why it's the BFD: Kohl's was under pressure from Macellum Capital Management to monetize its real estate, as part of the activist investor's proxy contest earlier this year.

The retailer started eyeing a sale-leaseback after its M&A negotiations with Franchise Group broke down during the summer.

Details: "I really look at (it) through a lens of how I maintain my financial flexibility and retain the strength of our balance sheet," Timm said, speaking at Goldman Sachs' 29th Global Retailing Conference in New York yesterday.

The department store chain is weighing whether a possible deal will include its stores or its distribution network, she said.

A transaction is dependent on cap rates, rent escalation clauses, and the length of the lease term.

Kohl's is not interested in signing a 20-year lease term, given how fast the world is changing, Timm said.

Flashback: Timm pointed out that Kohl's conducted a sale-leaseback of two of its distribution centers during the pandemic at a cap rate of 4.5% on a five-year lease term.

She noted that the cap rate was lower than the interest rate on a bond it placed around the same time and that the short length of the lease gave the company financial flexibility.

Catch up fast: Last week Reuters reported that Oak Street Real Estate Capital had made a bid to buy as much as $2 billion worth of Kohl's real estate.

Oak Street has already completed similar deals with big box retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Big Lots.

Kohl's, however, declined to comment on that report.

Between the lines: Proceeds from a sale-leaseback could not only pay down more expensive debt — but could also be used to unwind some of Kohl's real estate that it already intends to exit.