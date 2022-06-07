Kohl's and Franchise Group are exclusive

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group (Nasdaq: FRG) and its finance partners for a three-week period, the company said Monday. The talks are tied to the bidder's $60 per share final proposal.

Why it matters: The long-running auction is approaching its end game.

Details: The transaction remains subject to the approval of both boards, Kohl's said, and added it will have no further comment until an agreement is inked or talks have been terminated.

The talks are tied to Franchise Group's $60 per share proposal, and will be used to finalize due diligence, financing arrangements, and the negotiation of a binding agreement.

Based on almost 128.5 million shares outstanding, according to SEC filings, the bid awards the department store chain a market cap of about $7.7 billion.

Kohl's enterprise value would be about $8.8 billion, based on cash and cash equivalents of close to $650 million and long-term debt of approximately $1.75 billion.

A report on Friday singled out Franchise Group, a holding company of retail brands such as Vitamin Shoppe, and PE firm Sycamore Partners as each having submitted final offers.

The intrigue: Franchise Group, which had revenue of nearly $3.3 billion for fiscal 2021, is making a play for a retailer with almost $18.5 billion in revenue, or more than five times its size.