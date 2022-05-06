Peloton's pulling on Lululemon pants

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton's effort to seek an outside investment seems a bit off from the takeover hubbub around the fitness firm a few months back. But if Lululemon is any indication, a minority sale could be a major boost.

Why it matters: Such an investment could be worth around $1 billion and play a key role in turning around the fortunes of this pandemic darling that flew to the WFH moon and crashed to earth earlier this year.

Driving the news: Peloton is said to be seeking a minority stake investment in the company of between 15% and 20%, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday.

In January, Peloton's stock plunged on production concerns, leading to reports that buyers were circling the company.

Between the lines: Selling a small stake in the fitness brand addresses a few issues to the positive, among them alleviating any antitrust concern that could emerge from a corporate buyer.

Flashback: Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, sold a 13.85% stake (half of his personal ownership in the company) in the yoga gear maker in 2014, at a time when the company was struggling and when Wilson was battling the board.

Private equity firm Advent International bought the stake, and from there, Lululemon's growth has soared.

What we're watching: In addition to finding the right partner, if it goes down that road, Peloton will have to navigate the tricky economic climate if it wants to wage a Lululemon-esque turnaround.