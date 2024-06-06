PGA-LIV talks drag on one year after surprise deal announcement

It's been exactly one year since the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced their intentions to combine forces, yet a deal appears no closer to fruition. Why it matters: The shocking deal, which was supposed to end golf's civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV, has instead been littered with drama and roadblocks.

Zoom in: Talks are still ongoing between the two sides, with an in-person meeting scheduled for Friday, the New York Times reported.

The meeting with include members of PGA Tour's transaction committee, such as Tiger Woods as Fenway Sports Group's John Henry. Rory McIlroy will also join remotely, the NYT reported.

The transaction committee, part of the newly created PGA Tour Enterprises, has taken the lead in talks with the Saudis in recent months, as Axios has previously reported.

Last month, the two sides exchanged term sheets that would have seen PIF invest $1.5 billion in the for-profit entity, the NYT reported.

Catch up quick: The framework deal announced last June would have combined the commercial businesses of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.