PGA-LIV talks drag on one year after surprise deal announcement

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
It's been exactly one year since the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced their intentions to combine forces, yet a deal appears no closer to fruition.
Why it matters: The shocking deal, which was supposed to end golf's civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV, has instead been littered with drama and roadblocks.
Zoom in: Talks are still ongoing between the two sides, with an in-person meeting scheduled for Friday, the New York Times reported.
Catch up quick: The framework deal announced last June would have combined the commercial businesses of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.