Bumble to buy community app Geneva

Bumble has agreed to acquire New York-based community app Geneva as it seeks to improve its tools for connection, including beyond dating. Why it matters: The deal is part of Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones' efforts to revitalize the company amid dating app fatigue.

Zoom in: Founded in 2018, Geneva offers an app for finding connections based on shared interests such as running clubs. It helps users plan events and communicate with group pages and chat features.

Geneva had raised about $42 million in total from Coatue Management, Noble Rock Advisors, RRE Ventures and others, per PitchBook.

Zoom out: Bumble is poised for more change.

Last month, the company relaunched its flagship dating app. It now offers an alternative to its signature feature that required women to initiate every conversation.

Jones told Axios in March that she is interested in improving its wider portfolio — Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official — and serve people's lives beyond dating.

What's next: The Geneva deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Bumble said in the press release.