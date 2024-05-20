Bumble to buy community app Geneva

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
Bumble has agreed to acquire New York-based community app Geneva as it seeks to improve its tools for connection, including beyond dating.
Why it matters: The deal is part of Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones' efforts to revitalize the company amid dating app fatigue.
Zoom in: Founded in 2018, Geneva offers an app for finding connections based on shared interests such as running clubs. It helps users plan events and communicate with group pages and chat features.
Zoom out: Bumble is poised for more change.
What's next: The Geneva deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Bumble said in the press release.