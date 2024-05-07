Outdoor ad agency Billups has acquired New Zealand-based Billie Media, executives exclusively tell Axios. Why it matters: The deal is the New York-based firm's latest move to expand its business overseas.

Catch up quick: Billups helps advertisers run OOH campaigns through its ad platform, which includes programmatic. Founded in 2003, it has not raised outside capital. Since September, Billups has acquired Malaysia-based agency TAC Media, Canadian agency OOH Labs and Brussels-based Outsight.

Zoom in: Billups and Billie met in 2022. Billups global CEO David Krupp says his company had seen more demand from U.S. and European clients for support in Australia and New Zealand. That region was Billups' fifth largest for client spend, even without having a team there, he says.

Ben Poole and Rohan Prasad founded Billie in 2021 after working at OOH giant JCDecaux and identifying an opportunity for an OOH specialist agency for Australia and New Zealand. Clients include Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and many local businesses.

Billie had not raised capital and was solely made up of the two co-founders, who are both joining Billups as director, ANZ client development.

The deal closed on May 2. Terms were not disclosed.

What's next: Billie will rebrand to Billups. It plans to hire more staff to support operations in Australia and New Zealand.