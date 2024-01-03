Exclusive: Outdoor ad agency Billups buys Outsight

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Outdoor ad agency Billups has acquired Brussels-based Outsight, executives exclusively tell Axios. Why it matters: The deal expands Billups' global reach as it seeks to increase revenues across the out-of-home advertising sector.

Details: Billups helps advertisers run out-of-home campaigns through its programmatic ad platform, with patented tech.

The Outsight deal expands Billups' physical presence and its ability to work with more advertisers, says global chief strategy officer Stephanie Gutnik. She joined in September after working at Yahoo, Outfront Media and Broadsign.

Outsight was founded in 1983 as Performance Advertising. It merged with Publicité Toussaint in 1999 and then rebranded to Outsight in 2014.

Outsight's 14 full-time employees are joining Billups' team of about 200.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Context: Billups was founded in 2003 in Portland, Oregon. Brand Jordan was an early customer, and Billups took on the full Nike business after its acquisition of MacDonald Media in 2020.