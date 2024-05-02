Warner Bros. Discovery in danger of losing the NBA

Warner Bros. Discovery faces a daunting future if it's not able to overcome Comcast's $2.5 billion bid for NBA media rights. Why it matters: Losing the NBA would hamper WBD's streaming ambitions and put a dent in its cable TV revenue at a time when the company needs to start growing again.

State of play: WBD has the right to match any Comcast offer and continues to have productive conversations toward renewing its deal with the NBA, a source with knowledge of the talks tells Axios.

Comcast's offer of $2.5 billion per year would be more than double what WBD pays each year under its current deal, which expires next year.

The NBA is putting more of an emphasis on broadcast distribution this time around, according to a separate person with knowledge of the talks. That factor could tilt the talks in Comcast's favor.

Disney and Amazon have so-called "framework" agreements, essentially broad outlines of a deal without signed contracts, a third source confirmed.

The media rights talks have also included access to WNBA games, according to the third source.

WBD and the NBA declined to comment.

Zoom in: The NBA is by far the company's most valuable sports asset.

WBD's sports lineup also features MLB, the NHL, NASCAR and the NCAA men's March Madness.

Yes, but: TNT, which has aired the NBA since 1989, is the most expensive channel in WBD's stead, costing distributors around $3 a subscriber, per the latest numbers from SNL Kagan. It accounted for 29% of WBD's total affiliate revenue in 2023, according to MoffettNathanson.

In a Wednesday research note, Bank of America's Jessica Reif Ehrlich estimated that losing the NBA could see TNT's affiliate fee cut by more than half.

"In light of the recent Disney-Charter renewal, the loss of the NBA could also have a derivative impact across the rest of WBD's cable networks," Ehrlich wrote.

On the streaming front, WBD's standing in the forthcoming joint venture with Disney and Fox could be threatened without the NBA.

WBD also recently launched a sports subscription tier for Max that includes all of its live games.

Between the lines: WBD president and CEO Zaslav has promised investors not to overspend on assets, and his time atop Warner Bros. Discovery has largely been focused on aggressively cutting costs.