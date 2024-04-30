Exclusive: Mod Op acquires branding agency LAM Design

Share on email (opens in new window)

Digital marketing agency Mod Op has acquired LAM Design, a Pleasantville, New York-based marketing agency specializing in package design, CEO Eric J. Bertrand exclusively tells Axios. Why it matters: The private equity-backed agency has been rapidly acquiring companies to bolster its offerings for full-service marketing.

Zoom in: LAM Design adds expertise in branding and packaging services for consumer packaged goods companies. Bertrand says he was impressed by the firm's long-term client relationships with some lasting almost 35 years.

Founded in 1959, LAM Design is a family-owned business. Long-term clients include Duracell, Reckitt, Sanofi, Panera Bread, BIC and Church & Dwight.

LAM Design's 19 employees joined Mod Op, which now has 305 employees.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zoom out: Mod Op has acquired eight companies over the past five years. South Florida-based private equity firm Alterna Equity Partners invested in Mod Op in 2022.

Recent acquisitions include creative agency Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, New York-based public relations firm Crenshaw Communications and New York-based digital consulting firm dPrism.

Bertrand says he has an acquisition under letter of intent with a Canadian firm and is in "deep discussions" with about five other companies.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the founding date to 1959 from 1974.