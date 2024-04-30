Bumble has relaunched its flagship dating app with a new design and features and released a global marketing campaign promoting the changes. Why it matters: The updates are part of a wider effort by Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones, who started in January, to address dating app fatigue and boost its struggling stock price.

Driving the news: The biggest change is Opening Moves, a setting that lets women and nonbinary users choose a question their matches can answer within 24 hours. The update offers an alternative to Bumble's signature feature that requires women to initiate every conversation.

The app also added Dating Intentions badges. People can select "fun, casual dates," "life partner" and other descriptors for their profiles. Also, profiles better highlight shared interests such as top artists. New users are now required to include four profile photos, instead of two.

The "Best Bees" section that curates four potential matches has been renamed "For You" and also got behind-the-scenes updates with improved machine learning.

Overall, the app looks different with a new logo, fonts, colors and illustrations.

What they're saying: Speaking Monday at an intimate launch event in New York, CEO Lidiane Jones said, "We're really embracing our customers' sentiment on what isn't working."

Jones said the profile changes are a response to "fatigue" preventing people from not expressing themselves to their best ability. "That journey needs to be fun and smooth and as low intensity as possible," she added.

Bumble senior product manager Dara Alsulayman told Axios in an earlier conversation, "We tried to make [onboarding] a little lighter, fun and a more supportive tone of voice."

What's next: Bumble plans to increase its cadence of product updates and improve its entire portfolio of apps, Jones told Axios last month.