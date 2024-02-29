"This American Life" audience drop and other Hot Pod Summit takeaways

Share on email (opens in new window)

The first floor of the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg bubbled with energy on Wednesday as more than 200 podcast executives and creators attended Hot Pod Summit. Why it matters: The annual conference, co-hosted by The Verge and work x work, serves as a temperature check of podcasting — an industry that has been hammered by contracting ad budgets and platform cuts.

Here were some of the highlights:

The iOS update on podcast downloads decreased the audience of "This American Life" by 20%.

"I'm in favor of accuracy. I'm not crazy about losing money. ... It's sad. It's emotional. ... A year ago I would have said we have 4.5 million listeners a week and now I have to say 3.5 million," host and producer Ira Glass said.

Executives stressed a desire for more brands to spend in audio with the help of programmatic advertising.

"My hope for this year is that we get to compare podcasts more apples to apples with other channels. ... In order to do that, you need a lot of people to play ball," said Tomas Rodriguez, senior director, audio partnerships at The Trade Desk.

"[Programmatic is] kind of the gateway drug. They can come in programmatically, really start to understand the data and the measurability and the target ability," said Kelli Hurley, vice president, global head of revenue partnerships at SiriusXM.

Worker-owned podcast companies are promoting subscriptions and making more money from "true fans."